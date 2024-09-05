NTPC share are down by -0.14%, Nifty down by -0.09%

At 05 Sep 11:19 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹404.45, -0.14% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82298.94, down by -0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹406.75 and a low of ₹401.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 408.96 10 407.99 20 406.77 50 392.00 100 376.33 300 342.81

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹409.2, ₹412.9, & ₹417.55, whereas it has key support levels at ₹400.85, ₹396.2, & ₹392.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was -21.38% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.76% with a target price of ₹427.72727273.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in june quarter.