NTPC share are down by -2.5%, Nifty down by -0.95%

At 06 Sep 11:17 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹393.45, -2.5% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81300.2, down by -1.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹404.6 and a low of ₹392.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 408.04 10 407.86 20 406.36 50 392.91 100 376.75 300 343.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹406.62, ₹410.78, & ₹413.17, whereas it has key support levels at ₹400.07, ₹397.68, & ₹393.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for NTPC was 44.18% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.71% with a target price of ₹427.72727273.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in june quarter.