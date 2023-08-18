NTPC starts trial run of hydrogen bus in Leh

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC has started a trial run of a hydrogen bus in Leh, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Towards achieving carbon-neutral Ladakh, NTPC is setting up a hydrogen fuelling station, solar plant and providing five fuel cell buses for operation on intracity routes of Leh, it added.

The first hydrogen bus reached Leh on 17 August as part of a three-month-long process of field trials, roadworthiness tests and other statutory procedures. This will be India's first-ever deployment of hydrogen buses on public roads.

"The first-of-its-kind Green Hydrogen Mobility Project at 11,562 ft is co-located with a dedicated solar plant of 1.7 MW for providing renewable power. The fuel cell buses are designed for operation in sub-zero temperatures in rarefied atmospheres, typical to such altitude locations, which is a unique feature of this project," the company said.