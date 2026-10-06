NTPC to buy 10 million tonnes of coal from commercial mines in H2 FY27 as power demand rises

New Delhi: State-run NTPC plans to procure around 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal from commercial mines in the second half of financial year 2027 (FY27) to meet rising power demand, said an official on the condition of anonymity.
This marks the second year the company will buy from commercial mines, following its procurement of around 11 mt in FY25. For FY27, NTPC projects its total coal requirement at around 300 mt, an 11% increase from FY26. Most of this volume will be supplied through fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with state-run miners, with captive mines contributing the remaining 50 million or so tonnes.