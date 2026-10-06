NTPC to buy 10 million tonnes of coal from commercial mines in H2 FY27 as power demand rises

New Delhi: State-run NTPC plans to procure around 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal from commercial mines in the second half of financial year 2027 (FY27) to meet rising power demand, said an official on the condition of anonymity.
New Delhi: State-run NTPC plans to procure around 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal from commercial mines in the second half of financial year 2027 (FY27) to meet rising power demand, said an official on the condition of anonymity.
This marks the second year the company will buy from commercial mines, following its procurement of around 11 mt in FY25. For FY27, NTPC projects its total coal requirement at around 300 mt, an 11% increase from FY26. Most of this volume will be supplied through fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with state-run miners, with captive mines contributing the remaining 50 million or so tonnes.
This marks the second year the company will buy from commercial mines, following its procurement of around 11 mt in FY25. For FY27, NTPC projects its total coal requirement at around 300 mt, an 11% increase from FY26. Most of this volume will be supplied through fuel supply agreements (FSAs) with state-run miners, with captive mines contributing the remaining 50 million or so tonnes.
"NTPC plans to source 10-15 mt of coal from commercial miners annually going ahead. This year about 10 mt may come from commercial mines. We have placed orders, delivery will start soon," said the official. NTPC plants are running at a plant load factor 76%, the official added.
Queries emailed to NTPC on Tuesday evening were not immediately answered.
NTPC reported about 13% year-on-year growth in power generation to 117.9 billion units in July-September from 104.4 BUs a year earlier. Official data shows that as of 5 October, 81 of the country’s 176 domestic coal-based power plants—representing 207.4 GW of total capacity—are facing critical coal inventories.
Weak monsoon
Power demand has increased in the past few days amid rising temperatures. The peak demand power on 5 October was 260.73 GW, while energy shortage reached 31.85 million units.
High power demand and subsequent shortages stemmed largely from a weak southwest monsoon this year. Seasonal rainfall stood at 87% of the long-period average, driving September’s national average maximum temperature to 32.05°C and the minimum to 23.39°C—ranking as the sixth highest for both metrics since 1901.
Rainfall hampered coal mining and transport, constraining thermal generation, while below-normal precipitation weighed on hydropower output, which fell roughly 10% below 2025 levels.
Data released Monday by the Union ministry of coal showed that Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) supplies to the power sector rose 10.63% year-on-year in September 2026 to 48.90 mt from 44.20 mt in September 2025. Total CIL coal dispatches also expanded by 6.80 mt, or 12.5%.