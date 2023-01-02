NTPC's power generation grows 11.6% YoY to 295.4 BU in April-December in FY 2022

NTPC's power generation grows 11.6% YoY to 295.4 BU in April-December in FY 20221 min read . 08:42 PM IST
- NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise, on a standalone basis.
State-owned energy giant National Thermal Power Corporation Private (NTPC) Ltd's power generation grew 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) in April-December in FY 2022-23.
The PSU supplies one-fourth of the electricity in the country.
It recorded a generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, a company statement said.
According to details, the coal-based thermal power plants of NTPC registered a plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 (April-December 2022) compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period.
However, NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.
NTPC group's installed capacity is 7,0824 MW. Recently, the company has crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.
Earlier on 29 December, 2022, the firm's Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), paid its second interim dividend of ₹100.11 crore for FY23.
The NTECL is a joint venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (TANGEDCO).
In FY22, the company reported its highest-ever profit after tax of ₹798 crore against the previous fiscal’s net profit ₹326 crore.
With PTI inputs.