NTPC's power generation grows 11.6% YoY to 295.4 BU in April-December in FY 2022

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee
FILE PHOTO: A signboard of NTPC is seen outside its office in Mumbai, India. (PC-REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo)

  • NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise, on a standalone basis.

It recorded a generation of 295.4 BU during April-December 2022, registering a growth of 11.6 per cent compared to the same period the previous year, a company statement said.

NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise, on a standalone basis.

According to details, the coal-based thermal power plants of NTPC registered a plant load factor or capacity utilisation of 73.7 per cent for 9 months in FY23 (April-December 2022) compared to 68.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, NTPC's captive coal production remained at 14.6 MMT in the said period, with 51 per cent year-on-year growth.

NTPC group's installed capacity is 7,0824 MW. Recently, the company has crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.

Earlier on 29 December, 2022, the firm's Tamil Nadu Energy Company Limited (NTECL), paid its second interim dividend of 100.11 crore for FY23.

The NTECL is a joint venture between NTPC Limited and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd (TANGEDCO).

In FY22, the company reported its highest-ever profit after tax of 798 crore against the previous fiscal’s net profit 326 crore.

With PTI inputs.

