Nuclear startup Oklo to go public in US via Sam Altman's SPAC

Sam Altman-backed Oklo has agreed to go public in the US through a merger with his blank check firm in a deal that values the nuclear startup at $850 million, the companies announced on July 11. Altman is bringing together Oklo that provides emission-free and affordable energy solutions and his special purpose acquisition company, AltC Acquisition Corp, in a deal that will fetch the combined company up to $500 million, according to news agency Reuters.

