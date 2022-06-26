The coming winter: A survival guide for firms

The idea of the network effect would by itself never have induced the mad rush for growth and the neglect of profitability, if not for two powerful individuals—Alan Greenspan and Jerome Powell. Both chose to conveniently believe that supply chains are infinitely elastic, and easy money is an unqualified enabler of economic growth. They were blind both to common sense and the lessons of history. Greenspan had to subsequently confess before a congressional committee that he should have paid more attention to the housing bubble that built up under his watch. Greenspan, who had enjoyed the status of a demigod, quickly vanished into obscurity after 2008.