Nvidia approached Arm CEO Haas to succeed Huang, FT reports

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential successor to Jensen Huang, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis and sending shockwaves across an AI industry he helped bankroll.

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Haas' name has been making the rounds among analysts since Huang's exit. He spent seven formative years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business, before joining Arm in 2013.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Arm CEO Rene Haas being considered to succeed Jensen Huang at Nvidia? ⌵ Haas is among the candidates reportedly being considered, and he spent seven years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business. He became Arm’s CEO in 2022. 2 Has Nvidia offered Rene Haas the CEO position? ⌵ There is no guarantee Haas will be offered the role or accept it, according to the Financial Times report. Nvidia’s board is considering several candidates. 3 Who is Nvidia's interim CEO while it searches for a successor to Jensen Huang? ⌵ Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. 4 Who else is being considered to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Names discussed include Nvidia executives Colette Kress and Ian Buck, as well as external candidates Rene Haas, Lisa Su, Sanjay Mehrotra, Matt Murphy and Johny Srouji. Former Apple CEO Tim Cook was also floated as a possibility. 5 What qualities is Nvidia's board weighing in its CEO succession search? ⌵ The board is weighing whether to prioritise financial continuity, deep technical expertise or experience running a global technology company. Analysts also expect the next CEO may bring a more institutional leadership approach than Huang’s hands-on style.

He is among several candidates being considered and there is no guarantee he will be offered the job or accept it, the FT reported. Nvidia's finance chief Colette Kress is currently interim CEO.

Arm declined to comment, while Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Haas became Arm CEO in 2022, overseeing the company's Nasdaq listing in 2023. Arm designs processor architectures and licenses them to other companies that develop chip designs. Historically its strength has been in mobile phones and it is expanding into computers.

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Arm's US-listed shares pared losses after the report and were down more than 5%. Nvidia's shares were down over 3%.

Some analysts expect the next CEO to break from Huang's three-decade reign as the hands-on "chief conductor" who personally steered engineering roadmaps, geopolitical negotiations over China exports and massive investments across the AI ecosystem.

A potential shift toward a more institutional leadership structure would come as Nvidia faces heightened regulatory scrutiny and growing consensus among US lawmakers to further restrict the company's chip exports to China.

INSIDERS AND TECH TITANS IN THE RUNNING

Analysts view Kress as a steady financial authority, while veteran engineer Ian Buck is seen as a top candidate after leading development of CUDA, the software platform that powers Nvidia's AI chips.

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Apart from Haas, external names discussed by analysts include AMD chief Lisa Su, who has navigated the key China market, and Micron chief Sanjay Mehrotra, whose memory chips power Nvidia servers.

Other candidates cited by industry watchers include Marvell head Matt Murphy and Apple hardware chief Johny Srouji, who oversaw the iPhone maker's in-house silicon development.

Former Apple chief Tim Cook was floated by US President Donald Trump, as Nvidia's board evaluates whether to prioritize financial continuity, deep technical expertise, or experience running a global tech heavyweight.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona and Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)