Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologizes for his quantum effect
Summary
- ‘I was wrong,’ he said, nearly three months after his comments triggered a sharp selloff in the shares of quantum-computing companies
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang offered a quantum-level climb-down on Thursday, after spooking quantum-computing companies earlier this year with his assessment that their efforts wouldn’t be “very useful" for 15 to 30 years.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more