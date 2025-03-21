Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologizes for his quantum effect

A great impact in the making

Another risk of invoking the word “computer" is the implication that quantum computers replace traditional computers, which isn’t the case because the two will work together, Huang said. Nvidia faced a similar dilemma early on when it chose to call its technological approach “accelerated computing" rather than “parallel computing," he added. At the time parallel computing was seen as potentially displacing something called sequential computing. Huang reframed it as “accelerated" to show that the two should actually work together.