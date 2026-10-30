Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang targeted by Chinese spy? How US-China AI chip war is turning into espionage battle | Explained

US intelligence agencies believe Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by an alleged Chinese intelligence operative who had developed a business relationship with the billionaire executive, according to a report by The New York Times.

The findings have raised concerns in Washington over whether Beijing may have gained access to sensitive commercial information through someone with direct links to one of America's most influential technology leaders.

The woman, reportedly identified as Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, is a Chinese citizen and an executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

US officials had reportedly placed her under surveillance amid suspicions that she was involved in facilitating the diversion of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China, potentially bypassing American export restrictions.

The intelligence agencies subsequently concluded that she was acting as an asset for Chinese intelligence and transmitting commercial information to Beijing, the New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investigation reportedly uncovered a close relationship between Alice Huang and Jensen Huang, triggering concern among US officials about the possibility of Beijing accessing information through the Nvidia chief's business interactions.

Why is the US concerned about Jensen Huang's links with the alleged Chinese spy? Jensen Huang occupies a strategically important position in the US technology industry. Nvidia's advanced processors are central to the global AI race, making the company a critical player in Washington's efforts to maintain its technological advantage over China.

His influence also extends into policymaking. Huang has developed a close working relationship with US President Donald Trump as the administration seeks to strengthen America's leadership in artificial intelligence and semiconductor manufacturing.

According to the New York Times, White House officials were particularly concerned about Alice Huang's reported access to the Nvidia chief because of his proximity to the US president and his role in discussions surrounding America's AI strategy.

The report said Trump was briefed on the intelligence findings approximately a year ago.

However, he did not pursue aggressive action, partly because of concerns about disrupting Nvidia's chip sales and further complicating trade relations with Beijing.

What is the alleged Chinese espionage network targeting Nvidia chips? The allegations come against the backdrop of Washington's efforts to restrict China's access to advanced semiconductor technology.

Since 2022, the US has progressively tightened export controls on high-performance AI chips and semiconductor equipment, arguing that access to such technology could strengthen China's military and advanced computing capabilities.

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Nvidia's powerful processors, including its Hopper-generation chips, have become particularly important in this contest because they are used to train and operate sophisticated AI models.

Megaspeed had previously attracted scrutiny from American authorities over allegations that it was helping divert restricted Nvidia processors to Chinese companies and data centres.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected that Alice Huang was involved in these activities before concluding that she was also passing commercial information to Beijing.

What has Nvidia said about the allegations? Nvidia has pushed back against suggestions that Jensen Huang's interactions with Alice Huang were unusual.

The company told the New York Times that Megaspeed was like any other regional customer and that it had previously investigated and dismissed allegations that the Singapore-based company was smuggling Nvidia chips into China.

Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said the CEO's interactions with Alice Huang were consistent with his responsibilities.

"Jensen's interactions with Ms. Huang are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year," Rizzo said.

He added that Nvidia expected the US government to inform the company if it believed any individual posed a threat to American industry.

How has China responded? Beijing has rejected the allegations, describing the reports as groundless speculation and a politically motivated attempt to discredit China.