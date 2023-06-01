Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to visit China amidst growing geopolitical tensions, meeting tech executives and gaming giants2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 12:09 PM IST
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly plans to visit China in June to meet with tech executives from Tencent and ByteDance, defying US-China tensions.
Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, is reportedly planning a visit to China to engage with tech executives in the largest chip market globally, defying escalating tensions between the United States and China. Sources familiar with the situation revealed this information, as per a report by Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×