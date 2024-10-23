Nvidia chief makes case for AI-first companies
SummaryJensen Huang says the chip giant is taking its own advice by applying AI to areas like chip design and supply chain, and creating an ‘AI brain.’
ORLANDO, Fla.—Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang told thousands of business technology leaders that their companies must become artificial intelligence-powered organizations to prepare for what he calls a “new industrial revolution."
