Nvidia draws antitrust scrutiny as enforcers signal early interest in AI
Dave Michaels , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 08 Sep 2024, 07:02 PM IST
SummaryThe Justice Department’s probe of the chip company highlights interest in being more aggressive than in years past.
U.S. antitrust enforcers are intervening early to examine whether a handful of big tech companies such as Nvidia are using their leverage to establish dominance over the burgeoning artificial-intelligence market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less