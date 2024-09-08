Nvidia draws antitrust scrutiny as enforcers signal early interest in AI

Nvidia’s chips are essential to training the AI models developed by OpenAI and others. The department’s investigation comes as the company faces growing antitrust scrutiny across the globe, from the European Union and the U.K. to China and South Korea. Its French offices were raided last year by competition authorities. Nvidia said in an August securities filing that it has received requests from different enforcers for information about its sales, how it allocates its limited chip supplies and partnerships with AI companies.