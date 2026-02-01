Nvidia H-1B salary data emerges as AI boom fuels record pay for top talent - How much did they pay employees in 2025?

Nvidia is the company which has probably benefited the most during the ongoing AI boom, with its stock shooting up due to the high demand of chips and processors, and the company itself becoming the most valued enterprise in the world, with its market capitalisation shooting upwards of $4.6 trillion.

Although the company still employs a relatively low number of people (36,000) when considering its size and scale, the way its stock has appreciated in the last few years, it has turned a number of long-standing employees into multi-millionaires, as per Levels.fyi data quoted by Business Insider.

Jensen Huang, the president and CEO of the company, said on an episode of the "All-In" podcast last year that he personally looks into the compensation paid to employees. "I review everybody's compensation up to this day at the end of every cycle," he said, while adding that he has "created more billionaires on my management team than any CEO in the world."

Although the company doesn't publicly disclose the kind of salaries it pays to its employees, the same can be seen through work visa filings, which are publicly available. The company submits filings to the US Labor Department when sponsoring H-1B visas. The figures that are available reflect the base pay of their employees and not the bonuses and equity that they receive, which form a considerable chunk of their pay packages.

In fiscal 2025, Nvidia received around 1,900 applications for H-1B visas, among which some of the most frequent jobs include research scientists, product managers, as well as software engineers.

Other Big Tech companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft are also paying similar amounts amid the AI boom. Here we take a look at the base salaries Nvidia pays across key positions, as per filings seen by Business Insider:

Engineer salaries ASIC Engineer: $163,925 – $368,000

CAD Engineer: $136,000 – $310,500

DevOps Engineer: $140,000 – $270,250

Hardware Engineer: (Electronics) $92,000 – $368,000

Manager, Engineering: $203,879 – $391,000

Mask Design Engineer: $110,187 – $230,000

Mechanical Engineer: $102,336 – $247,250

Mixed Signal Design Engineer: $151,091 – $310,500

Physical Design Engineer: $96,000 – $310,500

Senior ASIC Engineer: $128,000 – $310,500

Senior Systems Software Engineer: $117,499 – $356,500

Software Engineer: $92,000 – $425,500

Software QA Engineer: $133,432 – $322,000

System Design Engineer: $124,197 – $253,000

Systems Software Manager: $208,125 – $425,500

Test Engineer: $124,197 – $287,500

Verification Engineer: $119,184 – $368,000

Architect Salaries Architect: $104,000 – $425,500

Architecture Manager: $207,093 – $425,500

Senior Architect: $150,821 – $356,500

Solutions Architect: $108,722 – $356,500

Research Scientist Research Scientist: $104,000 – $431,250

Product & Analyst Roles Business Systems Analyst: $140,000 – $310,500

Product Manager: $131,029 – $379,500