Can Tata and Adani give Nvidia a run for its money? | Company Business News

Companies
Can Tata and Adani give Nvidia a run for its money?
Puja Tayal 8 min read 13 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryNvidia’s growth in AI and GPU technology contrasts with Indian firms’ nascent semiconductor efforts. Tata and Adani groups are investing in chip manufacturing as India aims to establish a domestic semiconductor ecosystem. But how long will it be before India catches up in the global race?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“The next industrial revolution has begun."
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less