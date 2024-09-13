Can Tata and Adani give Nvidia a run for its money?    

Government financial support, favourable policy, and technology collaborations with the US, the UK, Japan, and Singapore have attracted deep-pocketed conglomerates including the Tata group, the Adani group, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd to venture into the semiconductor space. These conglomerates do not have the technical know-how to build a chip. Yet they are making huge bets on chips in partnership with other foreign chipmakers who have the know-how.