Nvidia is going big on quantum computing, and it isn’t going it alone
SummaryThe chip maker says it will tackle some of quantum computing’s ‘most challenging problems.’
Nvidia announced its plans to construct a quantum computing research center on Tuesday, with the chip maker pledging to solve some of the field’s “most challenging problems" by coupling quantum hardware with supercomputers.
