Nvidia is going big on quantum computing, and it isn’t going it alone

Nvidia announced its plans to construct a quantum computing research center on Tuesday, with the chip maker pledging to solve some of the field’s “most challenging problems" by coupling quantum hardware with supercomputers.

The Nvidia Accelerated Quantum Research Center, or NVAQC, will pave the way for “accelerated quantum supercomputing," the company said.

Nvidia isn’t the first to propose merging quantum systems with the most advanced traditional computers. Researchers at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre in Germany are at work integrating an Advantage system from D-Wave Quantum with Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, following the center’s purchase of the quantum computer last month.

Integration enhances the efficiency of both types of systems, which build upon each other’s strengths. Quantum technology can help supercomputers overcome limitations on the types of calculations they can perform.

Researchers at the NVAQC will tackle some of quantum’s most pressing issues, Nvidia said. This includes qubit noise, or disturbances that cause quantum computers to bungle computations and have hindered their adoption on a commercial scale.

Partners on the project include Quantinuum, the software company founded through the merger of Cambridge Quantum and Honeywell Quantum Solutions in 2021, as well as Quantum Machines and QuEra Computing, two private companies each at work developing their own quantum solutions.

The collaborators will use Nvidia GB200 NVL72 rack-scale systems, artificial-intelligence supercomputers that Nvidia has dubbed “the most powerful hardware ever deployed for quantum computing applications." The systems are designed to train large language models and support otherwise demanding workloads.

Nvidia plans to construct the NVAQC in Boston, where it will recruit researchers from quantum groups at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The company is still in the early innings of quantum development. Nvidia has developed a cloud-based platform on which users can build and test quantum algorithms, but has expressed no intention of building its own quantum processors.

In a way, the NVAQC signals its foray into the sector. Nvidia has built a reputation on its AI prowess as the largest semiconductor company in the world by market capitalization. When it comes to quantum, however, Nvidia’s efforts pale in comparison to those of quantum pure plays and established giants like IBM.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caused a stir in January when he remarked that “useful" quantum computers were decades away, stirring up speculation that the development of systems could disrupt Nvidia’s stronghold on the AI market.

Researchers and financial professionals alike generally accept that quantum and AI are synergistic, with quantum technology helping AI algorithms run more efficiently, which in turn would reduce their strain on data centers.

Quantinuum published a blog post earlier this year in which it touted quantum as a “more sustainable, efficient, and high-performance solution" that would “fundamentally reshape AI."

It has yet to be seen whether Nvidia will emerge as a front-runner in this space once the NVAQC becomes operational. The company is targeting a launch later this year and is expected to share more about its plans for quantum computing during its Quantum Day on March 21 as part of the Nvidia GTC conference.

