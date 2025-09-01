Nvidia is set to get a big boost from OpenAI. Here’s how much.
If Nvidia’s numbers are correct, then OpenAI is planning hundreds of billions worth of spending.
Nvidia’s recent earnings report was full of big numbers but one of the most eye-opening was that future gigawatt-scale data centers will cost around $50 billion to build. OpenAI looks ready to take on that huge spending, planning one such facility in India alongside multiple sites in the U.S. and elsewhere, according to a Bloomberg report.