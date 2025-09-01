Nvidia is set to get a big boost from OpenAI. Here’s how much.

OpenAI recently announced an agreement with Oracle to develop 4.5 gigawatts of data-center capacity in the U.S., and previously announced plans for a one-gigawatt cluster in Abu Dhabi. All that spending is likely to come under the umbrella of Project Stargate, a $500 billion plan for AI infrastructure investment. According to Goldman Sachs, the entire data-center capacity in North America stood at 22 gigawatts at the end of 2024.