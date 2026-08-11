NVIDIA partners with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, KKR and others to mobilise over $500 billion for AI infrastructure

NVIDIA is turning to some of the world’s biggest financial institutions to help fund the next phase of the artificial intelligence boom, as demand for computing capacity continues to surge.

The chipmaker on 10 August announced partnerships with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR to create independent financing platforms for AI compute infrastructure. The platforms are expected to mobilise more than $500 billion in third-party capital over time for the development of AI infrastructure.

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The move could change how AI infrastructure is financed. Instead of treating GPUs and computing capacity primarily as technology purchases, NVIDIA wants institutional investors to view AI compute as a productive infrastructure asset capable of generating long-term revenue.

The partnerships are currently based on memorandums of understanding and remain subject to final agreements. NVIDIA has not disclosed individual investment commitments or a specific deployment timeline for the $500 billion target.

Why NVIDIA is bringing Wall Street into AI infrastructure The financing push comes as governments, companies, startups and AI developers race to secure computing capacity. Building AI data centres requires substantial spending not only on GPUs but also on networking equipment, power infrastructure, cooling systems and data-centre facilities.

NVIDIA believes its computing infrastructure can support long-duration financing because demand for compute can translate into recurring revenue from customers that use the capacity. Its CUDA software ecosystem is also designed to support a wide range of AI workloads.

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For financial institutions, the opportunity is to provide long-term capital to infrastructure projects backed by expected usage and revenue from AI compute.

"Compute has become a critical infrastructure asset," KKR co-chief executives Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said, highlighting the firm's interest in combining NVIDIA's computing platform with KKR's infrastructure and capital-markets expertise.

What the $500 billion financing plan means For NVIDIA, the arrangement could help its customers overcome one of the biggest constraints on AI expansion: the enormous upfront cost of building computing capacity.

The company said the new platforms will be designed to provide capital to customers across its ecosystem, including frontier AI labs, enterprises and AI cloud providers. This could allow more organisations to deploy NVIDIA-based infrastructure without relying entirely on their own balance sheets.

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The initiative also expands NVIDIA's role beyond selling chips. The company is increasingly positioning its full-stack AI platform, including computing systems, networking and software, as the foundation for "AI factories" that produce computing services.

For investors, the development signals that institutional capital is increasingly treating AI infrastructure as a long-term investment opportunity. Reuters reported that NVIDIA's move is aimed at expanding access to large-scale computing while creating usage-linked investment opportunities for private capital and asset managers.

However, the $500 billion figure represents capital that the platforms aim to mobilise over time, rather than money already committed. The actual scale and economics of the financing will depend on the final agreements and the projects ultimately financed.