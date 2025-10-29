Nvidia poised to become first $5 trillion company
Summary
The company’s shares have been boosted by the AI boom and a flurry of new deals.
Nvidia is poised to become the first company to hit $5 trillion in market value, the latest milestone in an unprecedented surge that reflects the growing influence of artificial intelligence on markets and the economy.
