Explore

Nvidia reiterates its chips don’t have back doors

Jiahui Huang , The Wall Street Journal 1 min read 06 Aug 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Nvidia’s statement comes after Beijing summoned the U.S. chip giant over national-security concerns.
Nvidia’s statement comes after Beijing summoned the U.S. chip giant over national-security concerns.
Summary

Nvidia reiterated that its chips don’t—and shouldn’t—have back doors or kill switches, days after Beijing summoned the U.S. artificial-intelligence chip giant over national-security concerns.

Nvidia reiterated that its chips don’t—and shouldn’t—have back doors or kill switches, days after Beijing summoned the U.S. artificial-intelligence chip giant over national-security concerns.

“There are no back doors in NVIDIA chips. No kill switches. No spyware," Nvidia said in a blog post late Tuesday. “That’s not how trustworthy systems are built—and never will be." A Chinese version of the post was published on WeChat.

China’s cybersecurity regulator last week summoned Nvidia to explain the “backdoor security risks" associated with its H20 chips and asked it to submit relevant documents.

The meeting came after some U.S. policymakers in May called for advanced chips to be equipped with location-verification technology to detect “smuggling or exploitation."

On Tuesday, Nvidia said there is “no such thing as a ‘good’ secret backdoor—only dangerous vulnerabilities that need to be eliminated." It warned against embedding any back doors or kill switches into chips, saying such moves enable hackers and hostile actors and would undermine trust in U.S. technology.

Nvidia in July received a green light to resume selling its H20 AI chip in China, following a monthslong pause amid escalating U.S.-China trade tensions earlier this year.

The chip, specially designed for Chinese customers who comply with U.S. export rules, has been a top seller since 2024.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
more

topics

Read Next Story footLogo

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue