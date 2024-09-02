Nvidia takes an added role amid AI craze: Data-center designer
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Sep 2024, 03:54 PM IST
SummaryBeyond its chips, the company is playing a growing role in shaping the server farms where AI is produced and deployed.
Nvidia dominates the chips at the center of the artificial-intelligence boom. It wants to conquer almost everything else that makes those chips tick, too.
