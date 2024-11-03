Nvidia to replace Intel in Dow Jones Industrial Average
SummaryThe swap reflects their reversal of fortunes within the tech industry and would have been unthinkable a few years ago.
Nvidia will replace Intel in the Dow Jones Industrial Average next week, a swap that reflects their reversal of fortunes within the tech industry. Sherwin-Williams will replace Dow Inc. as well.
