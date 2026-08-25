Amazon.com Inc.’s Andy Jassy has begun making an audacious boast during conference calls this year. Though his company remains a top Nvidia Corp. customer, it’s also one of the world’s largest makers of data center chips in its own right.
Nvidia’s trillion-dollar chip market has friends and foes closing in
SummaryThe chipmaker remains dominant for now, but an onslaught of companies is encroaching on its territory.
Amazon.com Inc.’s Andy Jassy has begun making an audacious boast during conference calls this year. Though his company remains a top Nvidia Corp. customer, it’s also one of the world’s largest makers of data center chips in its own right.
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