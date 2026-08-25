Nvidia’s trillion-dollar chip market has friends and foes closing in

Nvidia’s earnings report on Wednesday will likely serve as another reminder of the company’s commanding lead. Analysts estimate that revenue nearly doubled last quarter from a year earlier to $92 billion. That’s more money than any of its rivals get in a full year. But the flood of cash—with sky-high profit margins—only makes its turf more attractive. Meanwhile, some of Nvidia Corp.’s biggest customers have been told that the prices of servers containing its artificial intelligence chips are going up more than 15% in many cases, people familiar with the matter have said.