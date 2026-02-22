Nvidia chips for laptop computers are set to hit the market this year in products from Dell, Lenovo and others, a return to the consumer PC market for the leader in artificial-intelligence chips.
Nvidia wants to be the brain of consumer PCs once again
SummaryThe move marks a return to the consumer PC market for the leader in AI chips.
