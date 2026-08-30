Nvidia wants to run the world’s robots. China is an eager customer.

Nvidia’s chips aren’t just for training chatbots. The company is also betting big on artificial intelligence for real-world objects like robots, cars and drones—and China is emerging as a major customer.
The business of physical artificial intelligence already generates some $10 billion in annual revenue at Nvidia. While that is still a fraction of the company’s overall revenue, which totaled $303 billion in the four quarters ended in July, Chief Executive Jensen Huang says it will grow 10-fold within the next decade.