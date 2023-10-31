Nvidia’s $5 Billion of China Orders in Limbo After Latest U.S. Curbs
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryThe artificial-intelligence company scrapped plans to rush shipments to China this month before the new restrictions were brought forward.
SINGAPORE—New U.S. export controls may compel artificial-intelligence giant Nvidia to cancel billions of dollars in next-year orders for its advanced chips to China, a move that could deprive Chinese tech companies of crucial AI resources.
