Nvidia’s $5 Billion of China Orders in Limbo After Latest U.S. Curbs

Nvidia said its L40S, an AI chip it made available in August, is also affected by the U.S. export curb. Some Chinese companies had talked with Nvidia about increasing purchases of L40S GPUs weeks before the Oct. 17 new rules, as the industry speculated that A800 and H800 were likely to be banned by the U.S. government, the people said. The L40S is designed to be better at operating AI systems than building them, making it a less suitable alternative for those other two chips.