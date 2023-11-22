Nvidia’s AI boom almost blows past politics

Nvidia rules the artificial intelligence world, but that world is getting a little smaller—and more crowded.
The chip maker now synonymous with AI reported another quarter of blowout sales and earnings growth late Tuesday. Revenue more than tripled to $18.1 billion thanks mostly to soaring sales at the company’s data center segment, which is now four times as large as its other businesses combined. Nvidia’s strong lead in the chips necessary to power generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT is also evident in its surging bottom line. Adjusted operating margins hit a record high of 64% in the fiscal third quarter ended October, far above the company’s average of 38% for the same quarter over the past five years.
But being on top has its price. Nvidia’s strong lead in the most advanced AI chips has made the company a prime target of new rules by the U.S. government looking to slow China’s advancements in the area. They took effect in October, and Nvidia warned on Tuesday that it expects sales to China and other markets named in new export restrictions to “decline significantly" in the current quarter.
Nvidia added that any lost sales to China “will be more than offset" by strong growth in its other markets. The company still managed to project $20 billion in revenue for the January quarter, up a whopping 231% from the same period last year and 11% above Wall Street’s targets. But the tone of the warning was still a bit starker than statements Nvidia has made on the issue over the past several quarters as tensions between the U.S. and China have ratcheted higher. Nvidia’s share price—up 60% in just the past six months—slipped nearly 2% in after-hours trading following the company’s report and conference call.
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said during the earnings call that Nvidia is working with the U.S. government on new chip designs that would be compliant with the rules. But the outcome and timing of that remain uncertain. That means Nvidia will likely be more at the mercy of the spending habits of tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Facebook-parent Meta Platforms, that are pouring billions into outfitting their data centers with generative AI capabilities.
Fortunately for Nvidia, their demand is going in only one direction these days—skyward. Wall Street sees the growing bulk of that spending flowing straight into Nvidia’s coffers. The company’s data center revenue is now projected to hit $65 billion in the fiscal year ending January of 2025, more than double the projected combined data center sales of rivals Intel and AMD for about the same period.
It helps that the same big tech companies that have the means and motivation to develop their own in-house data center chips are sticking close to Nvidia; Google-parent Alphabet specifically noted the availability of new cloud services powered by Nvidia’s H100 chip on its own earnings call last month. And Microsoft, which announced its first in-house chips for AI processing at its Ignite conference last week, brought Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on stage at the same event to announce new services offered by the two companies.
With geopolitics making its life more complicated, it is nice for Nvidia to have lots of local friends with deep pockets.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com