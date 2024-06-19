Nvidia’s ascent to most valuable company has echoes of dot-com boom
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST
SummaryThe chip maker passes Microsoft for the top spot, just as John Chambers-led Cisco Systems did two decades ago. He says the situation now is different.
Nvidia has become the U.S.’s most valuable listed company because of the demand for its artificial-intelligence chips, leading a tech boom that brings back memories of one from earlier this century.
