Nvidia’s CEO has sold a million shares. He has millions more to sell.
Summary
Jensen Huang’s trading plan has sold 975,000 Nvidia shares for $152 million since June, as the stock price sets records.
Nvidia stock continues to rise, setting a record of $165.69 in Friday morning trading. The founder and CEO of the first $4 billion publicly traded company, Jensen Huang, continues to sell shares of the chip firm through a trading plan.
