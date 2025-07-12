Nvidia’s CEO has sold a million shares. He has millions more to sell.

Huang’s plan provides for the sale of six million, so it still has a little more than five million shares left to sell through the end of 2025. On an average day, more than 200 million Nvidia shares trade, and Huang’s plan has been selling batches of about 200,000 shares over three-day periods, so transactions are hardly causing a ripple. Trading plans automatically execute trades when preset conditions, such as volume, price, and timing, are met.