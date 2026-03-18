Nvidia’s next act will be its biggest—and toughest

Nvidia’s resources are also a major advantage in a market where vital components like memory are in short supply and seeing significant price surges. The company ended its latest fiscal year in January with $95.2 billion in manufacturing, supply and capacity commitments, which was up nearly $45 billion from just three months prior and far beyond the annual free cash flow of any other chip competitor. Nvidia will likely keep dominating the AI market for the next few years. How investors will choose to value that is far less certain.