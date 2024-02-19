Nvidia’s staying power is the $2 trillion question

Such momentum explains why a chip company that drew most of its business from the niche market of gaming PCs less than five years ago is now approaching a market value of $2 trillion. Even in a market frothed by AI hype, that number isn’t as outlandish as it might seem. At that value, Nvidia’s stock would be trading around 38 times forward earnings—about 9% below its three-year average, according to data from FactSet. Seven of the 30 stocks on the PHLX Semiconductor Index currently carry higher multiples, including Advanced Micro Devices, which is challenging Nvidia for a piece of the lucrative market for AI chips in data centers.