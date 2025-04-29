Nvidia’s Trump worries go far beyond China

The impact on Nvidia, which called the diffusion rule “misguided" when former President Joe Biden issued it in the final days of his presidency, is difficult to measure given the rules’ complexity and the possibility that the Trump administration changes it. The prospect for the diffusion rules to go forward appears increasingly likely, though. The Trump administration has sent increasingly hawkish signals, such as its move earlier this month to effectively ban the company from selling the H20 processor designed specifically for the Chinese market. The administration has also focused its trade-war rhetoric more intensely on China, which could make it awkward to back down now, even from a Biden-era initiative.