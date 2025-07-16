Nvidia’s win on chips reduces China tensions, raises questions on tech rivalry
Summary
The chip manufacturer said overnight that it had been given assurances that it could sell its H20 artificial-intelligence chips in China again.
Nvidia’s ability to get a reprieve from restrictions on chip sales to China could mark a shift in the U.S.-China technology rivalry, as well as pave the way to a further de-escalation in the tensions that rattled markets just months ago.
