NXP Semiconductors willing to set up fab facility in India

India is encouraging global chipmakers to set up fabrication manufacturing, and testing and packaging units in the country, for which it has set aside a $10 billion financial incentive pool. The Centre’s Semicon India programme offers an up to 50% subsidy on initial investments for companies establishing chip or display fabs in the country. States have offered an additional 25% subsidy on investments, in addition to subsidized land, power and other facilities, all aimed at attracting global as well as large local conglomerates interested in the space to set up shop. US-based Micron Technology Inc. is the first to have opted for the incentive scheme for setting up a packaging and testing unit with an investment of $825 million. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), which designs chips but outsources the manufacturing, announced a $400 million investment last week, while equipment maker Applied Materials Inc. has planned a $400 million investment over five years.