NXP to explore facility partnerships in India if ecosystem builds

NEW DELHI : NXP Semiconductors, founded as a division of Royal Philips NV, is open to setting up a fabrication unit in India, subject to the development of a suitable ecosystem in the country, said Hitesh Garg, vice-president and India country manager.

“If there is an ecosystem developed here, we will support the ecosystem. We will make sure that we are doing the manufacturing of our chips which are possible to be done here in India," Garg said, reiterating views expressed by NXP chief executive officer Kurt Sievers, who was in India earlier this year and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sievers told The Economic Times that the company had already suggested discussions with its partners, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and GlobalFoundries, for considering India as a viable option to set up a base.

On its own, the $13 billion NXP has six front-end wafer fabrication facilities, of which four are in the US—two in Austin, Texas and two in Chandler, Arizona—and the other two are in the Netherlands and Singapore. It also owns assembly and testing sites in China, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia.

India is encouraging global chipmakers to set up fabrication manufacturing, and testing and packaging units in the country, for which it has set aside a $10 billion financial incentive pool. The Centre’s Semicon India programme offers an up to 50% subsidy on initial investments for companies establishing chip or display fabs in the country. States have offered an additional 25% subsidy on investments, in addition to subsidized land, power and other facilities, all aimed at attracting global as well as large local conglomerates interested in the space to set up shop. US-based Micron Technology Inc. is the first to have opted for the incentive scheme for setting up a packaging and testing unit with an investment of $825 million. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), which designs chips but outsources the manufacturing, announced a $400 million investment last week, while equipment maker Applied Materials Inc. has planned a $400 million investment over five years.

“The 70-75% subsidy can be a good attraction point, but at the same time, we have to ensure that we make 100% use of it. Only then the fabs would make sense," Garg said, elaborating on the requirement of a sound business case for setting up a fab unit since the company operated in nodes varying from 130 nm to as advanced as 5 nm, and applied in areas beginning from battery management solutions to radar solutions, security solutions, connectivity solutions, right down to advanced processor solutions.

Garg noted that he was in constant touch with the top management, giving them perspective on the developments and opportunities in India as well as seeking their suggestions on the way ahead.

“We’re looking into this... I would like to mention that we are more into product innovation and product innovation. I would like to have the flexibility to work on various nodes so that we can continue on the path of product innovation," he said.

Garg added that the Netherlands-based NXP was also getting its ecosystem partners to set up operations or expand their operations in the country. “For instance, Austrian firm AT&S has assembly and printed circuit board manufacturing in India. We’re working with them to propagate them into the ecosystem so that they can grow in India," he said. NXP also has large chip design capabilities besides R&D, using which it develops solutions for various sectors. In India, it currently has about 4,000 engineers, a third added over the last year, who work at four centres of excellence in Noida, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, focused on innovations for automotive, the Internet of Things, and the industrial and mobile markets.