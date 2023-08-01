Companies
NXP to explore facility partnerships in India if ecosystem builds
Summary
- Chipmaker is already in talks with vendors to explore India as potential manufacturing base
NEW DELHI : NXP Semiconductors, founded as a division of Royal Philips NV, is open to setting up a fabrication unit in India, subject to the development of a suitable ecosystem in the country, said Hitesh Garg, vice-president and India country manager.
