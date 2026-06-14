Nykaa Fashion’s turnaround is taking shape, but the hard part lies ahead

Ask a beauty shopper where they would buy a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick or a Rare Beauty blush, and chances are Nykaa will feature on top of the list. Ask the same shopper where they would buy a dress, and the answer is far less predictable.
For years, this gap in consumer perception has defined the challenge facing the company’s fashion marketplace, Nykaa Fashion. While the company’s beauty business became synonymous with reliable cosmetics and global brand launches, its fashion arm struggled to become the first destination consumers thought of when shopping for apparel.
But for the first time in a while, there are signs the vertical may be making progress.
Fashion’s gross merchandise value (GMV)—the value of all goods sold before discounts, returns and other adjustments—grew 30% in 2025-26 to ₹4,954 crore, while GMV in the March quarter rose 29% to ₹1,334 crore compared to the year-ago period.
The business remains far less profitable than the beauty division, but losses have narrowed sharply, offering the first meaningful evidence that management’s strategy may be gaining traction. During the quarter, Nykaa Fashion reported a positive Ebitda margin of 0.3%, its strongest profitability performance to date and a sharp improvement from roughly -10.2% a year earlier.
Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
The focus on fashion is not new. When Nykaa’s parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021, the company positioned fashion as its second major growth engine alongside beauty. At the time, Nykaa Fashion housed more than 1,400 brands and 2.8 million stock-keeping units.
The opportunity looked enormous. Citing a Redseer report in its Red Herring Prospectus, Nykaa estimated India’s online fashion market opportunity at ₹3.8 trillion, nearly three times larger than beauty and personal care, with the potential to more than double by 2025.
Yet, while its beauty arm went on to become the company’s main profit engine, fashion spent much of the next five years searching for a sustainable identity. It entered a crowded market already dominated by players such as Myntra, Reliance Retail’s Ajio, and Tata Cliq, where scale, assortment, and discounts decide customer loyalty.
Now, under chief executive Abhijeet Dabas, Nykaa Fashion is pursuing a more focused strategy. Rather than competing head-on with larger rivals, it is doubling down on premium consumers, expanding its catalogue, and forging exclusive relationships with global brands.
Whether the strategy can transform a slim profit into a sustainable business is the question likely to define Nykaa Fashion’s next chapter.