Beauty marketplace Nykaa (Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd) is rolling out a brand-linked loyalty feature—Glam Pass—that rewards repeat purchases on select cosmetic and skincare labels such as NYX Professional Makeup, Minimalist, and Nykaa Cosmetics, according to two people close to the development.
Beauty wars intensify: Nykaa pilots Glam Pass to retain shoppers
SummaryPriced from ₹39, Glam Pass offers shoppers a 10% discount, up to ₹300, on their first three purchases and is valid for three months.
