Nykaa has big plans for house of brands business
Summary
Nykaa, which has acquired three brands—Dot & Key, Earth Rhythm and GICA brands—and built nine others in-house, is expecting the business to take off, according to co-founder Adwaita Nayar.
Beauty and personal care retailer Nykaa expects its house of brands business to grow significantly and drive profitability over the next three years, co-founder Adwaita Nayar said.
