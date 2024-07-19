Companies
How dark stores are lighting up the online beauty business
Sowmya Ramasubramanian 4 min read 19 Jul 2024, 06:40 AM IST
Summary
- With dark stores, Nykaa and Purplle aim to counter competition from quick commerce platforms like Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto, while streamlining their supply chains to reduce reliance on these marketplaces
New Delhi: In the cut-throat world of e-commerce, speed is the new battleground, and companies are betting on dark stores to deliver your favourite products faster than ever.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less