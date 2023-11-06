Nykaa Q2 results: Net profit jumps 50% to 7.8 crore, revenue up 22%

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, on November 6 reported a consolidated net profit of ₹7.8 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24). This is 50 percent higher as compared to ₹5.2 crore clocked in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the net profit increased by 44 percent from ₹5.4 crore reported in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's revenue from operations in Q2FY24 came in at ₹1,507 crore, higher by 22 percent from ₹1,231 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quarter-on-quarter, the revenue from operations was 6 percent as against ₹1,422 crore reported in Q1FY24.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total expenses during the quarter under review also increased by 22 percent on-year, as it came in at ₹1,502 crore as compared to ₹1,228 crore in Q2FY23.

Nykaa's total income during the September 2023 quarter came in at ₹1,516 crore, higher by 22.5 percent from ₹1,237 crore reported in the year-ago period.

Also Read: Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar to lead marketing function {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin “expanded to 5.4 percent for the quarter, a growth of 32 percent YoY on the back of both direct and indirect costs efficiencies", a press release stated.

Nykaa noted that the consolidated revenue from operations from its fashion business stood at ₹130.5 crore in Q2FY24, marking an on-year growth of 28 percent.

“Our fashion business continues to scale with improving profitability. Contribution margin as a percentage to NSV (net sales value) for Nykaa Fashion was at 4.7 percent in Q2FY24 vs 2.3 percent in Q2FY23, supported by improvement in our pre-delivery leakages and marketing expenses," it stated.

“New businesses" of Nykaa, which includes the superstores run by the retailer, witnessed NSV of ₹98.6 crore during the second quarter, “growing at 105 percent on a YoY basis", the release added.

Ahead of the release of Q2FY24 results, the shares of Nykaa edged higher at the stock market. The scrip settled at ₹147.45 apiece on the BSE, higher by 5.06 percent as against the previous day's close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.