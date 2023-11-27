Companies
Oberoi Realty makes the right moves to woo investors
Summary
- The company recently announced the launch of its luxury residential project Forestville in Thane, near Mumbai, and forayed into the National Capital Region by acquiring a 14.8-acre plot valued at ₹597 crore in Gurugram
Oberoi Realty Ltd has grabbed investors' attention of late, and for all the right reasons. Shares of the Mumbai-based real estate developer climbed to a new 52-week high of ₹1,415 on 21 November in response to two crucial developments.
