Oberoi Realty makes the right moves to woo investors

The company's stock has rallied by an impressive 60% this year but it still lags the Nifty Realty index, albeit marginally. A meaningful upside from current levels depends on the pace of launches and inventory exhaustion for existing projects. In the Q2 earnings call, the management said it planned to launch new phases in the Elysian and Borivali projects in the second of of FY24, and that the Borivali mall, Commerz III and the Ritz Carlton hotel should be commissioned in CY24. It also said it expects to sell its entire inventory in the Mulund projects in the next two years.