Oberoi Realty Ltd recorded a 43% increase in its consolidated net profit, which reached ₹456.76 crore, in comparison to the previous year's figure.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has reported 43 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at ₹456.76 crore for September quarter 2023-24 on higher revenue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its net profit stood at ₹318.62 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹1,243.80 crore during July-September 2023-24 from ₹711.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty, which mainly focuses on luxury residential segment, logged a net profit of ₹778.42 crore during April-September this fiscal as against ₹721.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Also read: Bajaj Holdings Q2 Results: Net profit up 20% to ₹ 1,491 crore, revenue up 20% YoY Total revenue increased to ₹2,177.36 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from ₹1,646.60 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vikas Oberoi, Chairman & Managing Director, Oberoi Realty, said, "We believe the real estate market will continue its upward trajectory through consistently surging demand for established brands, spacious apartments and a desire for home ownership."

Also read: Reliance Q2 Results: Healthy growth in consolidated profit, EBITDA; 5 key highlights from RIL's Q2FY24 earnings "We expect a strong demand in retail, driven by the festive season and increased consumer confidence," he said.

Oberoi said the company will soon make foray into Thane and will launch its first residential project. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Oberoi Realty reported 17 per cent decline in sale bookings to ₹965 crore for the second quarter of this fiscal. Its sales booking stood at ₹1,156 crore in the year-ago period.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.